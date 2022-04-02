Amitabh Bachchan participates in Parmarth Niketan Ganga Aarti

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

RISHIKESH, 1 Apr: Whilst shooting for his new film, Good Bye, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, along with Director Vikas Bahl, Actors Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati and Actress Elli Avram, as well as the rest of the cast and crew of the production, joined a special meeting with Chidanand Saraswati, Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati and performed the renowned Parmarth Ganga Aarti, here, on Thursday. During the evening session, Swami Chidanand affirmed, “No doubt Amitabhji is a living legend in the Indian film industry, but he is also deeply dedicated to his country and has made his nation and its people proud. He has inspired generations and will continue to those to come with his incredible gift and excellence in his craft. Amitabhji hails from the banks of Mother Ganga, from Prayagraj, and to many is still the ‘Chhora Ganga Kinare Wala’. Today in the Yoga Capital of the World, on the holy banks of Maa Ganga in Rishikesh it is so apt to welcome him Home.” Lauding his lifetime of achievements, the Swami added, “As the son of legendary Harivansh Rai Bachchan, celebrated poet, who also lived an exemplary life, he has joined his family’s rich history and legacy in their important role in making India and Indian culture proud!” Welcoming the actor, Sadhvi Bhagawati added, “This sacred land is so deeply transformative. Whether you come here simply as a pilgrim or as a personality like Amitabh Bachchan, the sacred soil has the power to touch and transform us. I am so glad to welcome Amitabhji to his Himalayan home and so glad to have many of the scenes from his next film shot here in Rishikesh. I am sure the mere darshan of this sacred pilgrimage will inspire countless many.” Bachchan received a sacred Rudraksha sapling, an Angvastra and was given a garland by the Swami and Sadhvi during the Aarti. He also participated in the sacred water blessing ceremony and was offered a Shiva Murti as a gift to take back with him. Swami Chidanand recognised the importance of Uttarakhand in India’s powerful film industry. “So many films have been shot in Uttarakhand. Our Uttarakhand is the best destination for films. It’s the Best Spiritual Destination, the Best Wildlife Destination, the Best Adventure Destination. And the holy valleys of the Himalayas and the holy banks of Maa Ganga are Best Destinations themselves. Uttarakhand is now becoming one of the most favorite destinations in the world. And in order to keep our beloved state as the best destination in the world, we have to keep this state green and clean, and we must keep the culture and rites alive in the mountains,” declared the Swami.