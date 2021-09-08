AMP awards 116 Education Professionals on Teachers’ Day

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 6 Sep: Since 2017, the Association of Muslim Professionals (AMP) has appreciated the role of teachers and educators from across India for their outstanding services and invaluable contribution to students’ lives, in particular, and society, at large.

On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, AMP announced its 5th National Awards for Excellence in Education 2021. Dr Syed Farooque (Educationist and Philanthropist) spoke in eloquent Urdu urging the community and its changemakers to ensure that quality education should be the focus because it aims at developing a balanced set of capabilities of children. They should become economically productive, develop sustainable livelihoods, contribute to peaceful and democratic societies and enhance individual well-being.

Mufti Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad from Kerala was present virtually and praised the AMP’s efforts.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was given to the late Dr Mumtaz Ahmed Khan – Al Aameen Education Movement (Bengaluru, Karnataka); Prof Irfan Habib – Professor (Emeritus), Department of History, AMU; Prof Mohammad Halim Khan – President, Islamia Karimia Society (Indore); Prof Dawood Ghanchi – ex-Vice-Chancellor, Hemchandracharya North Gujarat University (Modasa); Prof Syed Muhammad Amin – President, Al-Barakaat Educational Society (Aligarh); and Prof Dr S Sathikh – former Vice-Chancellor, Madras University (Tirunelveli).

During the online Felicitation Ceremony, Professor Akhtarul Wasey (former President, Maulana Azad University, Jodhpur) said that honouring a teacher is like honouring the entire world. He wholeheartedly supported and congratulated AMP and President Aamir Edresy for the initiative.

In his inaugural speech, AMP President Aamir Edresy spoke about AMP’s other growth-oriented initiatives that provided ‘new air beneath AMP’s wings’, like the Professors’ Connect programme, a collaborative programme to widen the network and share best practices of the academic world.

Syed Khaleel Ahmed (Head – AMP Professors Connect) hosted the event. The programme concluded with the vote of thanks proposed by Dr Zahida Khan (AMP NCT Head) and the Dua by AMP North Zone Head, Ameen Mohammed. AMP Project Head Abdul Razak Shaikh gave the Welcome Address.