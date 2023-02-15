Anand Kumar of ‘Super 30’ motivates engineering aspirants at UPES event

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 13 Feb: Anand Kumar is a name that needs no introduction in the world of engineering. Speaking at UPES’ ‘Engineering Tomorrow’ event, the Padma Shri awardee addressed over 700 students at an interactive session in Kota.

Speaking about the core elements that can help drive success, Anand Kumar emphasised that, whether a student opts for a core engineering degree or a degree in computer sciences, both fields will yield great professional paths as long as students are willing to put in the hard work. He also spoke about the need to think outside the box in the field of engineering in order to truly innovate.

A celebrated Indian mathematician and academician, Anand Kumar emphasised on the importance of patience, dedication and perseverance in achieving scalable success. He added, “The thought of achieving success should not just run through your mind but also reflect in your routine. The enthusiasm and zeal to achieve success should prevail over anything else in your mind.”

Providing a dynamic platform for students to engage with the inspiring personality, the workshop was a testament to UPES’ commitment to providing quality education and fostering a love for learning in its students. Along with Anand Kumar, the UPES Registrar, faculty members and engineering alumni interacted with the students in Kota. The alumni struck a chord with the aspirants while sharing their stories about how choosing the right engineering program at UPES has helped them in getting impressive career opportunities. “I did not lose hope when I couldn’t clear JEE and enrolled for a BTech programme of my interest at UPES. Today, I am working at Microsoft with a package of Rs 50 lakh per annum,” shared Siddhi Vinayak, a UPES student who graduated last year.

Anand Kumar also appreciated many scholarship programmes being run by UPES, especially the girl scholarship called ‘Shakti’. Since 2020, UPES has offered ‘Shakti’ scholarships to more than 6000 female students from across India. Under the initiative, meritorious female students with more than 60% marks in class 12 are awarded scholarships of up to 30% in tuition fees.

Other scholarships at UPES are merit scholarships, sports scholarships, freeships, domicile and alumni scholarships.