And Then Came a Boat

By Savitri Narayanan

“Bhabiji called,” said Sushma.

“So, what’s new? She calls you every day, right?” laughed Vivek as he sipped his tea and fanned himself with the newspaper.

It was one of those rare evenings when Vivek was home early. Usually he would walk in exhausted around dinner time!

“‘It’s a long weekend, pack your bags and come to Goa’, is what she said.”

Vishwas put away the building blocks and joined them.

“Yes Papaji, let’s go to Goa!” he said. “The school is closed next Friday and also Monday!”

Goa was so much fun, lots of cousins and lots of space! After marriage, Sushma shifted to Mumbai. Her parents and siblings continued to live in Goa not far from each other. When they came down from Mumbai, it was a good reason for the whole family to assemble and reconnect.

“Not a bad idea!” agreed Vivek, “Rarely do I get such an unexpected break, let’s see if there are tickets available!”

They boarded the night train the following Thursday and landed in Porvorim for a long weekend.

There was an air of celebration as they chatted, cooked, washed, ate together. Vishwas bonded quickly with his cousins. They loved the outdoors, came in only to eat and sleep!

“Let’s have a day out!” said Sushma’s brother one day, “You ladies deserve a break!”

“Let’s go boating!” said Vishwas, “By ferry to other islands!”

“That’s a good idea!” the discussion turned lively.

“Which island shall we go to?”

“There are so many islands off the Goa coast – Diwar, Chorao, Conco and so on!”

“And there’re so many ferry services too: Panaji, Old Goa, Ribandar – from anywhere we can board a ferry!”

“Let’s go to Conco Island; I’ve heard there’s a monkey sanctuary there!”

A few of their friends and neighbours were interested in going along. So, early next morning they assembled on Palolem Beach. In picnic mood, they were loaded with bags, mats and, of course, lots of food.

“We’re ready to leave; board the ferry!” welcomed the ferryman. “Spend the day there but make sure you’re back when the tide is high!”

“What do you mean?” asked Vishwas.

“You know when the tide is high the ferry can move easily,” he explained. “For free movement, the ferry needs lots of water around and under it!”

Vivek noticed the curiosity in Vishwas’ eyes and explained further.

“At low tide, the sea recedes, and the ferry can’t move!”

“Then what happens?” asked Vishwas. “Imagine the sea rising and receding! Can we see rocks when the sea recedes?”

“Stop questioning and board the ferry!” his uncle was getting impatient. “The ferryman knows what to do!”

The island was a world in itself! Amidst the verdant greenery, a variety of trees, creepers, bushes and wild plants grew abundantly. Some of them bore colourful wild flowers too. The air was filled with sounds of birds but try as they might, the children could hardly spot any! It was great fun exploring the woods along the trails left behind by the previous visitors. They tried playing hide and seek and soon realised how different it felt hiding behind the towering trees from their hiding spots in the family home’s backyard.

“Children, come for lunch!” the voice came seemingly from far away. They all followed the trail and were delighted at the sight of lunch.

“Where’s Shankar?” asked Meena maasi. Everyone looked around and looked back at the woods. It wasn’t really easy to watch out for or track each other there! How to find him?

As if by magic, Shankar came out from behind a tree!

“I went searching for monkeys”, he said, “Couldn’t find any!”

“Betey, stay together, we don’t know this island!” said Maasi concern in her voice. “What if you get lost?”

Soon the adults put away the food containers and stretched themselves.

“Let’s find the monkey museum!” said Shankar gesturing with his hands. “Must be somewhere around there; thought I could hear their chatter!”

“Wherever you go, stay together!” cautioned Maasi. “Remember the ferryman’s instructions; we’ve to board the ferry when the tide is high!”

Exploring was really fun! The way they moved around unknown territory with no clear clue or landmarks, it was almost like ‘living’ a mystery book!

As they moved further, they felt more and more connected with nature. They paused to smell a flower, to watch an insect, to observe a caterpillar and, of course, chatted with the squirrels, who followed them like their bodyguards.

Come one and all, get into the ferry came the sound from far away, followed by a whistle, “Back to Goa!”

There was a sense of urgency and command in the voice! Instantly everybody turned back and rushed towards the ferry.

‘What if I missed the ferry?’

‘What if the water receded and the ferry got stuck half way?’

‘Would whales too get stuck in low tide?’

“What if I got left behind?’

“Fast, fast! Into the ferry! The weather is changing, get in fast! The tide is still high!”

There seemed to be a sense of panic at the mention of the change in the weather conditions.

‘God is in nature!” Nanaji said often, “So majestic that we humans completely surrender to the powers of nature!”

Within no time they rolled up the mats, picked up the containers and boarded the ferry.

“All in?” The ferryman looked around and asked his customary question.

Soon he pulled up the anchor and the ship was on its way.

“Just in time! See those clouds in the western sky!” he muttered as the ferry increased its speed.

Vishwas stood on the beach watching the ferry moving away.

“Papaji! Mummyji!” he called out and waved with both his hands hoping that someone would notice and the ferry would return to fetch him. But the ferry moved farther and the sky grew darker.

‘Won’t they miss me? Won’t Shankar notice that I’m not there? Why can’t they ask the ferryman to reverse the ferry and take me along?’

Even as the thoughts rose within, he knew the answer too. It was a large ferry with many passengers. It was the ferryman’s responsibility to see them back safe in Goa.

“What will happen now? Imagine me spending the night alone in this island!’ Vishwas collapsed in the sand.

The sky grew darker, the clouds gathered in thicker layers. Is it going to rain tonight? Will wild animals come out of the woods? Would a crocodile, an alligator or a snake come out of the sea?

‘God! Save me! Find a way!’ he cried aloud as the ferry grew smaller as it moved away.

And then came a boat! Far in the sea was a boat, Vishwas wasn’t sure if it was his imagination or a real boat! He waved frantically and called out loudly.

Vishwas was relieved to see the boat coming towards the island. He waved and called out again.

It was a fishing boat on its way back home. It came closer. One man got out and walked towards Vishwas.

“Got left behind, right?” he smiled reassuringly as he guided Vishwas towards the fishing boat, “It happens!”

Vishwas burst into tears.

“Lucky we noticed you, God is kind!” the gentleman held Vishwas close. “Your parents must be waiting for you at the ferry terminal, no worries!”

“Uncleji, we can’t thank you enough!” Vishwas smiled through his tears.

“Not me, but thank God!” replied the gentleman, “He keeps an eye on everyone!”

(The author is a retired educationist at present in Goa. A mother and grandmother, loves reading, writing and travelling.)