Anil Baluni arranges 50 Oxygen concentrators 

Dehradun, 29 May: Rajya Sabha MP from Uttarakhand and the national media head of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Anil Baluni, today sent another consignment of 50 oxygen concentrators to Uttarakhand. These concentrators have been sent by the migrant Uttarakhandis living in Canada under the aegis of Thapliyal Foundation of Canada and Care for Cause Association. After receiving the equipment in Delhi, Baluni today despatched the same to Uttarakhand. Speaking on the occasion, Baluni said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, all the state governments were fighting the battle against the Corona pandemic quite strongly. The infection had been greatly reduced due to public awareness and cooperation, but the danger was still not over. The government as well as the people still had to be vigilant and take precautions.

Baluni thanked Murari Lal Thapliyal, Head of Thapliyal Foundation and Vikas Sharma of Care for Cause for sending the Oxygen Concentrators. He said that the cooperation of overseas migrant Uttarakhandis at the time of disaster showed their immense love towards their motherland. In future also, they would continue to extend such cooperation to Uttarakhand.