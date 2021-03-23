Anil Mehra elected National VC of EIL

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 Mar: An Organisational Meet of ‘The Indian Association of The Experiment in International Living’ was held in Mumbai, today.

Anil Mehra was elected National Vice Chairman and Anil Agarwal as National Treasurer. Apart from above, DS Mann was elected Member, Board of Trustees. Rakesh Agarwal was elected as Member, National Council, along with Naresh Gupta and Pixie Sadana. Dr K.N. Chhabra continues as Member, Board of Trustees, for another term. Dr Arun Kumar, Founder of EIL Dehradun, continues as Member, Peer Council.

Ameeta Desai has taken over as National Chairperson from Kulin Munim, who completed a successful tenure of two terms. Abizher Babbrawala takes over as National Secretary General. The Dehradun Centre again won the ‘Best Centre Trophy’ for 2019-2020. The Dehradun Centre is doing well under the stewardship of Shalini Dhanda, who despite the Pandemic has conducted various virtual programmes much appreciated by members.