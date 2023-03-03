Anil Sharma elected Dehradun Bar Association President

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 Feb: In the annual election of the Executive Body of the Dehradun Bar Association, Anil Sharma was today elected its President. He defeated former Bar Association President Rajeev Sharma ‘Bantu’. Anil Sharma ‘Chini’ defeated Rajeev Sharma by 286 votes, winning the post of President. Anil Sharma got 1,237 votes while former president Sharma could only get 951 votes. The voting for the Bar Association was held yesterday.

It may be recalled that Anil Sharma is a four time General Secretary of the Dehradun Bar Association. In fact, he had in the past served as General Secretary of the Association also when Sharma was the President. Alok Ghildiyal, the third candidate for the post of President, came a distant third and could manage only 284 votes. For the post of auditor, Lalit Bhandari won by 1091 votes defeating Rajeev Rohilla, who got 574 votes.

The voting for the Bar Association was held yesterday. This time, around 71 per cent of the members of the Association exercised their franchise. In all, there are 3488 lawyers who are active members of the Association but only 2476 chose to vote in the elections.

A total of 41 advocates had filed their nominations for 11 posts including those of President, Secretary and Vice President. While only one advocate each had filed nomination under the three plus women and seven plus men executive members category, they were elected unopposed. Election was held for the remaining members, for which 39 candidates were in the fray.