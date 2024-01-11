Animated series to be made on Uttarakhand

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 9 Jan: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) participated in an event organised by the ‘Nihal Nihal Nihal Productions’ at the Raj Bhawan Auditorium on Tuesday.

Director of the Production House, Dr Karandeep Singh gave a presentation regarding the proposed animated film series (Kesari Kids) for Uttarakhand. He said that through this animated film titled Kesari Kids, moral teachings will be given to the children. Along with this, people will also be introduced to spiritual teachings. This animated film is proposed to be of 450 episodes. Each episode will be of 22 minutes. It will contain entertaining as well as informative content on religious, spiritual, tourist and natural places of Uttarakhand.

In his address, the Governor said that the present time is of modern media, mass media and AI media, and through these the coming generation can be made aware of morality and spirituality. He said that bringing it before the people in the form of an animated film is a commendable effort. With youth and children spending most of their time on mobile or laptops, providing them education through animated films is very relevant and can also become a powerful medium.

The Governor added that it is very important to tell the generation of Amrit Kaal about their culture, civilisation and beliefs through animation and new technologies. Through character development, the young generation will be able to fulfil the resolve of becoming a developed India and world leader by 2047. He said there are many places in Uttarakhand which are full of divinity and grandeur. This film will also bring all those places before the country and the world. He appreciated the efforts of all the members of the production house.

Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj congratulated Nihal Nihal Nihal Productions for organising the event. He said it is important to show the destinations of Uttarakhand along with moral and character education in the minds of children.

Also present at the event were Chairman of Hemkund Gurdwara Management Trust, Narendrajit Singh Bindra, Chairman of Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, Ajendra Ajay, Chairperson of Uttarakhand Child Protection Commission, Dr Geeta Khanna, Vice Chancellor, Doon University, Prof Surekha Dangwal, Chairman of Gurdwara Management Committee, Nanakmatta, Dr Harbans Singh Chugh, Deputy Director of Lal Bahadur Shastri Academy of Administration, Disha Pannu, and many others.