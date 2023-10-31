Ankita Jain receives ‘Shivani – Iron Lady of the Hills’ Award

Dehradun Literature Festival wraps up on High Note

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 29 Oct: The 5th Dehradun Literature Festival (DDLF) drew to a close at the Doon International School, Riverside Campus, and the Hyatt Regency Resort & Spa, today. The festival’s final day featured sessions by renowned personalities, including Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, Actress Sobhita Dhulipala, Actor Samir Soni, Singer Khushboo Grewal, Historian Hindol Sengupta, and Filmmaker and Fashion Designer Muzaffar Ali.

During the day, DDLF also honoured Gaura Pant, aka Shivani, the literary legend from Uttarakhand, in her birth centenary year by instituting an award in her memory. Known as ‘Shivani – Iron Lady of the Hills,’ the award was presented to Research Associate and Assistant Professor Ankita Jain. A cash reward of Rs 25,000 was presented to her to recognise her outstanding achievements as a prominent female author who writes in Hindi.

The day commenced with a thought-provoking session on ‘Myth and Folklore in Modern Imagination’ led by Author Smriti Dewan and Reshma Krishnan Barshikar, moderated by Saumya Kulshreshta. They delved into the allure of mythology, discussing the differences between mythology and folklore.

Following that was an engaging discussion on ‘Hinduism in a Global Context – A Path to Pluralism and Progress’, featuring Historian Hindol Sengupta and Deepankar Aron, with moderation by Milee Ashwarya. They explored the teachings of Vivekananda, the essence of Buddhism, and the ideals of Raaj Rishi.

The highlight of the day was the session on ‘The Art of Storytelling – Films as Dynamic Literature’ with Imtiaz Ali and Sobhita Dhulipala, moderated by Ira Chauhan. Imtiaz shared his approach to writing and filmmaking, emphasising the importance of reflecting the world as he sees it.

Sobhita Dhulipala added her perspective, emphasising the influence of literature on her storytelling, where books serve as the foundation and cinema as the paint that brings stories to life.

Throughout the day, various other sessions captured the attention of literary enthusiasts, including ‘In the Shadows – Navigating Crime and Detective Fiction’ by Tarun Mehrishi, Dr Ruby Gupta, and Dr Alokadasgupta Niyogi, ‘Trailblazing Entrepreneurs – Innovative for Niche Success’ by Chirag Gander, Major General Neeraj Bali, Ida Ali, Akshay Jain, and Jiya Dewan Ahuja, ‘Jaane Anjaane Do Chehre – Narrating Women’s Lives’ by Satya Vyas, Pratap Somvanshi and Mudit Shrivastava were held which garnered a lot of attention from literary enthusiasts.

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali also conducted a theatre workshop, titled ‘Unraveling Tamasha’. He offered a fresh perspective to aspiring actors and theatre enthusiasts, helping them understand how the magic of storytelling can transcend different mediums.

Muzaffar Ali conducted an intriguing session titled ‘In the Spotlight – Muzaffar Ali’s Zikr and Beyond’, at which he shared his insights and experiences in the world of art and creativity. The session was moderated by Nonica Dutta.

The day also featured sessions by Author and poet Ashok Chakradhar, Poet Geet Chaturvedi, Swastika Mukherjee, Sreemoyee Piu Kundu, Actor Samir Soni, Khushboo Grewal, Jyotika Bedi, Vishal Chaturvedi, Atul Pundir, and Mudit Shrivastav, exploring various aspects of creativity, mental wellbeing, culinary arts and poetry.

During another session, titled ‘A Culinary Canvas – Food as History, Memory and Love’, panelist Meera Ali highlighted the role of food in our lives, while panelist Vikrant Batra shared his journey of venturing into the food business, ignited by his early kitchen experiences and unwavering passion.

In her session, Bollywood Actress Swastika Mukherjee discussed the harsh judgment faced by women in acting and fashion, as well as the misconception that her on-screen roles reflect her personal life.

In one of the sessions on ‘Mind Matters – Mental Wellbeing for Young Adults’ by Actor Samir Soni and Singer Khushboo Grewal, Soni mentioned that he has enjoyed writing since childhood. He explained that, as an introverted and shy child, he struggled to express himself verbally, so he turned to writing as a way to articulate his thoughts and concerns, essentially using it as a form of journaling. This practice eventually led to the creation of his book.

The festival’s conclusion, hosted at the Hyatt Regency, witnessed sessions by Dr Dimple Jangra and Actress Khushboo Grewal, discussing ‘Balancing Wellness – Exploring Heal your Gut, Mind, and Emotions’, followed by ‘Cinematic Alchemy – Weaving Stories Across Times’ with Muzaffar Ali and Imtiaz Ali, moderated by Yatindra Mishra and Saumya Kulshreshtha.

Summing up the three-day literary extravaganza, Founder and Producer of DDLF, Samraant Virmani, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “The Dehradun Literature Festival has once again provided a platform for intellectual stimulation and creative expression. It’s been a celebration of literature, art, and ideas, and we look forward to many more such enriching experiences in the future.”