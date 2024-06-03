Ann Mary School welcomes Alumnus Tanmay Sharma now Sub Lieutenant in Indian Navy

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 31 May: Ann Mary School proudly welcomed back one of its distinguished alumni, Sub Lt Tanmay Sharma, who was recently commissioned into the Indian Navy. Sub Lt Sharma’s visit was marked by a traditional welcome, showcasing the school’s rich cultural heritage and deep respect for its former students.

The school held a warm and heartfelt ceremony in his honour. Lt Sharma was greeted with a traditional tilak and garland, symbolizing good fortune and respect. Accompanying Sub Lt Sharma were his proud parents, Naveen Sharma and Amita Sharma, who shared in the joyous occasion.

In her address, Director Ankita Joshi expressed immense pride in Tanmay’s achievements and his dedication to serving the nation. She highlighted how his journey from Ann Mary School to the Indian Navy is a testament to the school’s commitment to fostering excellence and integrity in its students.

Sub Lt Sharma addressed the students, sharing his experiences and the values instilled in him during his time at Ann Mary School that have guided him throughout his journey. He emphasized the importance of discipline, perseverance, and a strong moral compass—values that are deeply rooted in the school’s ethos.

The ceremony concluded with a round of applause and cheers from the students, who were inspired by Sub Lt. Sharma’s words and achievements. His visit not only celebrated his success but also served as a motivational beacon for the current students, encouraging them to pursue their dreams with determination and resilience.

Ann Mary School remains dedicated to nurturing the talents and aspirations of its students, confident that they will continue to achieve greatness and contribute positively to society, just as Sub Lt. Tanmay Sharma has.

The event was attended by a distinguished gathering, including Secretary Jitender Joshi, Director Ankita Joshi, Principal Neena Uniyal, Vice Principal Pallavi Gupta, along with the entire school faculty members and a multitude of students.