Annual ILG Mann Inter House Singing Competition held at St Jude’s

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 26 Feb: ‘Music, once admitted to the soul, becomes a sort of spirit and never dies. Sometimes, music is the only medicine the heart and the soul need. It touches us emotionally where words alone can’t. It is the strongest form of magic.’ At St Jude’s School, music has always been an integral part of the school curriculum. Over the years, the School has produced some very fine vocalists. In keeping with the tradition, the participants in today’s event have yet again proved their mettle. ILG Mann Inter House Singing Competition is the most awaited event for every teacher and student who put their best foot forward with the hope of winning the prestigious contest. The occasion was graced by the presence of Vice Principal and Mr. R Lawless & Mrs. J Lawless. The judges for the contest were S Imbert, D Imbert and Nand Lal from St. Thomas’ College. The judges were mighty impressed by the confidence, tonal quality and the fervour with which the children sang. The songs presented in the solo category were a tribute to the Queen of Melody, Late Lata Mangeshkar and included some of her superhits‘Mere khwabon me jo Aaye, Naam Gum Jayega, Tujhse Naraaz Nahin Zindagi and Tere Bina JiyaJaena.’ Shraddha Chakraborty from Howard House was adjudged Winner. The Runners up was Surabhi Gurung from Lyons House. The Duet category included Western Country Hits ‘Island in the Stream, by Kenny Rogers & Dolly Parton, Fly by Maddie Marlows & Tae Dye, Country Roads by John Denver, From this Moment on from the Album Come on over.’ Rachael Scott and Shubham Viyas from Gardner House were the Winners. Runners up were Tanishka and Ishan from Lyons House. The Group Singing category comprised songs by the legendary Swedish Pop Music Group ABBA and included ‘Dancing Queen, Mama Mia, Gimme.’ Gardner House was adjudged winner. Runners up was Khanna House. The judges were honoured with a token of appreciation by the Vice Principal, Michelle Gardner The prizes were given away by Vice Principal Michelle Gardner who appreciated the musical prowess of the participants and stated that one lesson she has learnt in the last few years is that we must now ensure we learn to live each precious moment of life to its fullest.