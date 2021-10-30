Annual Sports Meet held at Welham Girls’ School

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 29 Oct: Founders’ Day Celebrations of Welham Girls’ School commenced, today, with the Annual Sports Meet, which included the March Past, Athletics and Track Events, Karate and Aerobics Demonstrations. Many athletes who participated in the events organised are medalists who have represented the Uttarakhand State and also played at the National level.

The events culminated in the Prize Distribution by the Chief Guest and School Principal, Padmini Sambasivam.

This was followed by her speech, in which she encouraged the students and the staff and commended the efforts made by them in promoting sports in the school.

She particularly appreciated the efforts of the staff and members of the school for having followed all Covid protocols diligently, thereby ensuring the safety of the students. She congratulated all the participants and reiterated the need for maintaining fitness for a healthy life.

In Inter House Athletics (Senior Section), Flycatcher House was the winner, followed by Hoopoe House. The Best Athlete in Senior Section was Tasneed Marwaha. The Marching Cup went to Woodpecker House. The Sporting Cup was won by Bulbul House.

The Rashi Singhania Trophy for Best Karateka of the year went to Diva Bakshi. (This trophy has been instituted in the memory of Rashi Singhania of the 2015 batch, a brave heart who lost her life battling cancer.)

The Overall Winner Trophy went to Flycatcher House. The Runner Up was Woodpecker House.