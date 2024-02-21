Annual Spring Festival at Raj Bhawan to be held on 1-3 March

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Feb: The annual Spring Festival, Vasantotsav, at Raj Bhawan here will be held from 1 to 3 March this year. Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) will inaugurate the festival at 11 a.m. on 1 March. This was announced during a curtain raiser programme held at the Raj Bhawan, today, at which Governor Singh shared detailed information about Vasantotsav-2024 with media persons.

The Governor shared that Thuner plant (Taxus wallichiana or Taxus contorta Griff) also commonly called ‘Himalayan Yew’ has been selected for the special postal cover this year at the festival. The Governor said that the Vasantotsav, which started in 2003 at Raj Bhavan, Dehradun, has become the identity of Uttarakhand. He added that the footfall at the flower and culture show held every year has been increasing and, last year, a new record was created when more than 2.5 lakh visitors participated. He emphasised that the flowers of Uttarakhand have a distinct identity and there are many possibilities in the field of flower production, which can prove to be a boon. He pointed out that this event, which started as a flower exhibition, has become popular by the day and has now turned into a big cultural and economic festival. This year, some new categories have been included in the competition like hydroponically cultivated plants.

The Governor pointed out that the geographical conditions and climate of Uttarakhand are suitable for flower production. He added that Tulips of 12 different varieties and many more colours will also be on display at Raj Bhawan, this year, where they were planted and are in various stages of growth. Singh insisted that special efforts have to be made to connect flowers with commercial activities and apart from the nearby areas there is a need to export the flowers to the national and international levels. The state could become a flower state. He also shared that, previously, the Spring Festival was held for two days but it has been expanded to three days now and everyday there will be programmes showcasing the unique and divine culture of Uttarakhand.

He affirmed that by organising Vasantotsav every year on the lawns of Raj Bhavan, special interest has developed among the common people and farmers in the field of flower production and continuous efforts are being made to expand it. Earlier, Secretary, Agriculture and Horticulture, Vinod Kumar Suman briefed the media about the dates of the flower show and the growing importance of flowers in society.

Secretary to Governor Ravinath Raman, Additional Secretary to Governor Swati S Bhadauria, Director, Horticulture, Dipti Singh were among those present on the occasion. Joint Director, Information, Dr Nitin Upadhyay anchored the Curtain Raiser.