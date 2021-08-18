Annual worship performed at Bhadraj Temple

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 17 Aug: The two-day annual worship of Bhadraj Devta was performed, here. On this occasion, thousands of devotees anointed the Deity, Bhadraj, with milk, ghee, butter and curd, and prayed for the safety of the animals and prosperity of their families.

Devotees from Dehradun, Jaunsar and Jaunpur, Mussoorie, as well as UP, thronged to the temple. The rules of Covid were followed.

Before the Corona period, the famous religious and tourism fair of Bhadraj Devta was celebrated with great pomp, but this time it was not organised. Hundreds of devotees reached Bhadraj Temple to worship Bhadraj, about 15 kms from Mussoorie. On the first day of the month of Bhadrapada, thousands of devotees offer prayers to Balabhadra. The devotees started forming long queues outside the temple in the night even before its opening. This process continued till late evening.

Temple Priest Mohan Lal Tiwari said that most of the devotees travel 10 to 15 kms on foot to reach the site. Providing the background, Tiwari said that, in Mahabharata times, Krishna’s brother Balram had visited the place and given discourses to the cowherds, and made them aware of the importance of cows. A temple was built at the place where he took rest. Since then, worship takes place there by the villagers.