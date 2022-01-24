Anoop Nautiyal briefs Governor on ‘Swacchta’ initiatives

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 23 Jan: Anoop Nautiyal, social worker and the founder of Dehradun based SDC Foundation, met Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhawan, here, on 21 January evening.

They had a detailed discussion on Swacchta, Plastic Waste Management, citizen awareness, Migration from Hills and Electoral perspectives. It was agreed that Data and Facts are the two most important aspects in concluding any deductions.

The Governor appreciated his role as Brand Ambassador for Swacchta, initiatives on plastic waste management and his analytical perspective on migration and electoral based perspectives.