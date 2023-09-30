Another accused Vishak Kumar arrested in fake registry scam

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 29 Sep: Dehradun Police have arrested another notorious gangster and history-sheeter Vishal Kumar from Muzaffarnagar in the infamous Fake Registry Scam of Dehradun. Vishal Kumar, a resident of Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, is accused of being involved in a fake registry of a valuable plot along with another accused Kunwar Pal Singh (alias KP), Advocate Kamal Virmani and Advocate Imran of a plot located in Jakhan in Dehradun. Fake documents dated 1978 were prepared by the accused and then the land was transferred in name of Mange Ram and then sold by alleged Mange Ram to others and even sold a second time to another purchaser. Interestingly, a Sub Inspector who was posted as Chowki In charge at Jakhan Chowki (Outpost) Sumer Kumar has also been taken off duty and attached to the SSP’s Office for alleged negligence in investigating the complaint registered by the original land owner.

The allegations are that, in this entire fraud, the accused Advocate Kamal Virmani, Advocate Imran and mastermind Kunwar Pal Singh better identified as KP, are involved in the fake registry scam along with Vishal Kumar, who committed the fraud. Vishal Kumar is a history sheeter with more than 15 serious cases like murder and fraud registered against him at many places including his native district Muzaffarnagar. Apart from this, the accused is also declared a gangster and history sheeter in the UP police records according to the Dehradun Police.

It may be recalled that on 15 September, 2023, an FIR was registered by the complainant Sandeep Srivastava (Assistant Inspector General of Registration, Dehradun) and the District Magistrate, following which different persons were arrested in the Deputy Registrar Office, for hatching a criminal conspiracy with the intention of cheating with the connivance of unknown accused by tampering with the official land records held related to the land sale deed. On the basis of this, a case under sections 420/120B/467/468/471 of IPC was registered at Kotwali Nagar Dehradun. This case is being investigated by the SIT. More than 30 related registries were studied and many persons concerned have been interrogated. During the interrogation, the names of some property dealers came to light. Not only this, during the in-depth interrogation of the accused, the involvement of many other people in this fraud has also come to light. Various bank accounts of many suspects were also inspected by the SIT in which transactions worth crores of rupees were detected. During the course of investigation, it was revealed that a large number of forgeries had been committed by the fraudsters my tampering with the original land records.

The accused arrested earlier in the police proceedings are Santosh Agarwal, Deep Chand Agarwal, Makkhan Singh, Dalchand, Advocate Imran Ahmed, Ajay Singh Chhetri, Rohtash Singh, Vikas Pandey, Kunwar Pal Singh alias KP and renowned lawyer Kamal Virmani. All these accused are currently detained in the Dehradun district jail under judicial custody. In the detailed interrogation of the accused by the SIT team, many others names of people have also come to light, in search of whom the teams formed are stated to be continuously conducting raids and searches. On the basis of the evidence that has emerged, the land records of land owner Swaroop Rani of Rajpur Road Jakhan were also registered on the basis of forged documents. Her land records were illegally replaced and registered in name of one Mange Ram, a resident of Muzaffarnagar. The investigation revealed that after the accused had prepared the deeds of this land in the name of Mange Ram, after his death, his will was prepared in name of his son Vishal Kumar. On the basis of fake documents, this land was first sold to Rekha Sharma, wife of Sanjay Sharma. As the sale was not registered in time, the same plot was again sold to Kamal Jindal, resident of Dehradun. The SIT team, after investigating the documents, arrested accused Vishal Kumar from Muzaffarnagar yesterday evening under IPC sections 420/467/468/471/120B.

During the interrogation of the accused it was revealed that the accused Vishal Kumar is involved in property dealing. Many serious cases are already registered against history-sheeter Vishal in Muzaffarnagar. Investigation revealed that accused Vishal Kumar used to come to Dehradun in 2018 in connection with property dealings. Here, he met lawyer Kamal Virmani. It was through Kamal Virmani that accused Vishal was shown the property of Swaroop Rani in Jakhan. During this, it was also revealed that the owner of the property, Swaroop Rani, had died and her two daughters were living in Noida and abroad, respectively. Advocate Kamal Virmani himself sent Vishal Kumar to his associate lawyer Imran and later also introduced Vishal to KP. Then all of them hatched a conspiracy of fake registry dated year 1978. The fake registry was done in favour of Vishal Kumar’s father Mange Ram and then following the death of Mange Ram was transferred through a fake will in name of Vishal. And then this same property was sold to Sanjay Sharma’s wife Rekha Sharma for an alleged amount of Rs 2.90 crores. The fraudsters received an amount of Rs 45 lakh from Sanjay Sharma but did not register the sale and then sold the same land to one Kamal Jindal through another property dealer Rakam Singh. In this deal, an amount of Rs 40 lakhs was received from Kamal Jindal. The fraudsters, not satisfied with the funds, also made an attempt to take physical possession of the land. Swaroop Rani’s daughters Meenakshi Sood and Kiran Dave came to know and they filed FIR bearing number 73/2023 against Vishal Kumar and others with the Rajpur Police Station. After the case was registered, on the advice of Kamal Virmani and Imran, Vishal Kumar, Sanjay Sharma reported that his sale deed was missing and also published the information regarding the “loss” in local newspapers of Muzaffarnagar.

Though a clear case of fraud was established but the Sub Inspector Sumer did not allegedly conduct a deeper and fair inquiry allegedly to save Vishal Kumar. Sumer has been attached to the SSP’s Office.