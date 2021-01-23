Another consignment of vaccine arrives in U’khand

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Jan: The Union Government has provided Uttarakhand another installment of 92,500 doses of vaccine to combat the Covid-19 menace. The consignment arrived at the Jolly Grant Airport today.

Earlier, 1.13 lakh doses of the vaccine had been provided for the launch of the vaccination programme that took place on 16 January. Health workers are being vaccinated in the first phase of the campaign.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has thanked Prime Minister Modi and Union Health Minister Dr Harshvardhan for the supply of the vaccine.