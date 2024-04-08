Another Opposition

Basically, the Congress election manifesto promises to undo everything done by the Narendra Modi led NDA Government over the past ten years; and take all economic, social and strategic policies in the exact opposite direction. The ‘glorious’ years of Nehruvian Socialism will be back again with the ‘tadka’ of caste politics and dynasticism. This is a continuation of the mindset under which the Fundamental Right to Property was removed through the 44th Amendment to the Constitution in 1978, which pulled the brakes on private sector growth, leaving job generation to the public and government sectors. The belief among the people that financial security existed only in such jobs became so ingrained in the mindset that it exists even today. The fear of losing this security is what is being sought to be tapped into, at the present, by opposition parties in the hope of winning the elections. The results will show whether the people, particularly today’s youth, have evolved out of this by recognising the many other alternatives available.

It would seem that the coming elections are not so much about who will form the government, but what alternative ideology will constitute the opposition. One possible alternative may be offered by the social welfarism offered by the Aam Aadmi Party, which focuses on ‘distributive justice’ that guarantees the ‘basics’ to all, free of cost. It recognises the need for better-off sections to pay the taxes in a kind of Robin Hood set-up. Unfortunately, this is easier said than done. All the contracts required to provide these facilities are extremely lucrative and the noble ideals fall by the wayside when it comes to delivery. Instead of providing equality of opportunity, it becomes about equality of outcome, undermining the competitive nature of wealth-generating Capitalism.

It may be noted that, despite the longer-term shortcomings of the AAP model, it has held out against the more free-spirited approach of the BJP, while most others are failing. The Delhi model, which has been delivering sweeping mandates at the state level to AAP, and to the BJP for the Lok Sabha, provides a balance between economic liberalism and social justice. Perhaps, the ongoing elections will provide greater space to such politics by diminishing the reach and power of parties that are basically out of date in understanding what the country requires. Unlike many other countries, India can sustain a dynamic and transformative development model because of its enormous diversity – be it of talent or successful practices. That, perhaps, is what the coming mandate might affirm.