Another tigress gives birth to cub at Rajaji Tiger Reserve

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 Jun: Yet another tigress which had been translocated from Corbett Tiger Reserve has given birth to a cub in Rajaji Tiger Reserve Park. The park administration has seen this tigress with the cub in the trap camera. It may be recalled that last week, too, a tigress in Rajaji had given birth to four cubs. Now the number of cubs here has increased to five. The park administration says that tigresses and cubs are being continuously monitored. This development also partially heralds success of the plan to shift some tigers from Corbett Tiger Reserve to Rajaji Tiger Reserve particularly as Corbett at present has more than a sustainable tiger population.

The possibilities of tiger population increasing in Rajaji Tiger Reserve are emerging stronger. To increase the tiger population here, the park administration had shifted three tigresses and one tiger from Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve to Motichur range. This process of shifting tigers has been going on for the past three years.

In the last week of May, the park administration had seen a tigress with four cubs in Dhaulkhand Chilla range. Now a day or two ago, another tigress was seen with a cub in the trap camera of the park administration. This has doubled the happiness of the park administration.

Dr Saket Badola, Director, Rajaji Tiger Reserve said that all the cubs and both the tigresses are being constantly monitored. He also expressed confidence that soon the western region of Rajaji Tiger Reserve will have adequate population of tigers.