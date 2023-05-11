ANPR will lead to stricter compliance of traffic rules: DhamiL

CM inaugurates Automatic Number Plates Recognition System

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 9 May: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the Automatic Number Plate Recognition System (ANPR) set up by the Transport Department, here, today. With this, online monitoring of cases related to tax evasion would be facilitated across the state.

The Chief Minister observed that installation of ANPR is a good beginning from the point of view of enforcing traffic rules and road safety. With the installation of ANPR cameras, people will also follow the traffic rules more strictly. The Chief Minister directed that people should be made aware about ANPR cameras. Warning SMSs should be sent to those people who are violating the traffic rules in the initial stage when the violations are captured on the ANPR cameras.

The Chief Minister said that wherever there is a need to install ANPR cameras, sites should be identified and the facility should be made available to the Transport Department for installation. He said that installation of ANPR cameras would help GST and other departments as well and prevention of tax evasion would also be possible through this. With this, check posts will also have less pressure of work and the traffic flow will be smoother. Dhami also felt that the introduction of this system will help in preventing accidents.

Secretary, Transport, Arvind Singh Hayanki made a presentation about the system before the CM and informed him that, by amending the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, arrangements have been made for electronic monitoring of vehicles by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India. Almost all the check posts established on the state borders in Uttarakhand have been abolished. To implement the electronic monitoring system in the state, in the first phase, a plan has been made to set up ANPR on the state borders, for which an amount of Rs 4.61 crores has been approved from the State Road Safety Fund.

The Secretary further stated that the process of integration has been started to make the data received from the ANPR portal available to the GST department under the scheme, while integration with other departments concerned like mining, excise, tourism, urban development, forest department and police has been done. It is also proposed that the data obtained through a single medium can be used by all the departments concerned. This system has been made fully automated, for which the software prepared for ANPR camera has been integrated with Vahan Portal and E-Challan Portal. With this, challans will be automatically generated on the basis of the number plate of the vehicle, in which there will be no human intervention.

Principal Forest Conservator Anoop Malik, Commissioner, State Tax, Dr Ahmed Iqbal, Director, ITDA, Nitika Khandelwal and senior officers from related departments were present on the occasion.