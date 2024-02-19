Anti-human trafficking unit recovers girl from Alwar

By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun, 17 Feb: More than a half year after she went missing from Sahaspur area of Dehradun, the Uttarakhand police have recovered a13 year old girl from Alwar in Rajasthan with the arrest of a youth, police said on Saturday.
The youth identified as Saurab Kumar was arrested from village Khanpur in Alwar in Rajasthan following information from an informer that he was living there with the girl. The girl was also brought back to Dehradun and handed over to her family members.
The incident happened on June 12 last year after the girl’s father filed a complaint that her daughter was lured by Saurab to somewhere else. Keeping in view the sensitivity of the complaint, the SSP Dehradun Ajai Singh issued necessary directions for the recovery of the girl. The case was transferred to the anti–human trafficking unit which began investigations. Through surveillance, the unit headed by Kalpana Pandey managed to find the location of Saurab in Alwar. A police team was sent there and nabbed him from the village Khanpur.
The youth was later remanded to police custody.