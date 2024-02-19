Anti-human trafficking unit recovers girl from Alwar

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 Feb: More than a half year after she went missing from Sahaspur area of Dehradun, the Uttarakhand police have recovered a13 year old girl from Alwar in Rajasthan with the arrest of a youth, police said on Saturday.

The youth identified as Saurab Kumar was arrested from village Khanpur in Alwar in Rajasthan following information from an informer that he was living there with the girl . The girl was also brought back to Dehradun and handed over to her family members.