Anti-polythene drive launched in Mussoorie

By Sunil Sonkar

Mussoorie, 2 May: The Mussoorie Municipal Council has constituted a team to make the city plastic free. It has visited the establishments of shopkeepers and traders in the main market and taken action to seize plastic carry bags and appealed to the people not to use polythene.

The action taken against banned plastic carry bags in the city created panic among shopkeepers. Shopkeepers were seen hiding polythene carry bags after receiving information from the municipal administration about action.

Health Officer Dr Abhas Singh said that, despite the complete ban on polythene in Mussoorie, it is being used indiscriminately in the markets. While the shops are checked from time to time by the Municipality, the traders are not ready to accept the ban. He said that by running a continuous campaign regarding the use of polythene, such bags will be seized and challans issued against the users. He said that the shopkeepers have been made aware of the ill effects of using plastic and asked to promote the use of bags made of jute, etc. instead.