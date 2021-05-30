Anu Malik, Ekta Jain play Good Samaritan

By Our Staff Reporter

Mumbai, 30 May: Anu Malik, actress Ekta Jain and Kailash Masoon became good samaritans and distributed hand sanitisers and kadha to the Mumbai police.

Music composer Anu Malik, actress and host Ekta Jain and Ayurved expert Kailash Masoom of Budhanjali Ayurved gave away hand sanitisers and immunity boosting kadha. They also distributed face masks.

Anu Malik said, “The entire Police Force and soldiers are protecting our country and we are proud of that.” Ekta Jain said, “We are happy to be able to distribute these items to Mumbai Police.” Kailash Masoom added, “We have to fight this battle against Corona. The immunity booster kadha will help the soldiers and Mumbai Police. Before this, we distributed masks and hand sanitisers to Thane Police.”

Ekta Jain was very happy that people at Oshiwara Police station recognised her. She said, “They liked me playing a cop in my upcoming film Shatranj directed by Dushyant Pratap Singh. I had posted pictures a few days back.” She also said, “Everyone should do their bit of duty and help our frontliners so they do their Duty without any interruption.”