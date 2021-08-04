Anubhav Kukreti gains admission to NID Ahmedabad

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 3 Aug: Anubhav Kukreti, a student of Bachelor of Design at Doon University, has been selected for admission to the coveted Master of Interaction Design course at National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad. NID Ahmedabad is the premiere design institution in India with alumni heading national and international design organisations.

Anubhav, a resident of Pauri, topped the highly competitive entrance exam with an All India Rank of 1. He passed the written exam in June and was further invited for an interview and portfolio presentation.

For Anubhav, it is a dream come true. Hailing from the small town of Pauri, it is a feat in itself that Anubhav worked very hard to succeed in a field he had never been exposed to before. After clearing the entrance examination, he joined School of Design in Doon University in 2016 and chose Graphic Design for specialisation.

He says that the Doon University faculty members provided him the best possible orientation in the field of design. The constant industry interaction, design exposure trips, social design projects and internships with the best design firms helped him in his pursuit of excellence. He wants to give back to the institution which helped him achieve his dream and has been actively involved in spreading awareness and exposure to design and design education in his home district. Uttarakhand has a natural culture of indigenous innovation, which can be refined by formal education to build a new generation of skilled professionals.