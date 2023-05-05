Anup Malik appointed  Head of Forest Dept By Arun Pratap Singh

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 4 May: Seniormost Indian Forest Service officer in Uttarakhand, Anup Malik has finally been promoted and appointed as full time Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and has been given the responsibility as Head of the Forest Force (HoFF). Malik is a 1987 batch IFS officer and was given interim charge as HoFF on 1 May by the government in view of his seniority and clean image. However, an order issued today under the signatures of Secretary Forest Vijay Kumar Yadav, makes him in charge of the Forest Department with full authority. Malik had taken charge as HoFF on 2 May.

It may be recalled that two seniormost IFS officers Rajiv Bhartari and Vinod Kumar Singhal had both retired from service on 30 April after fighting each other in court for the charge of HoFF. Consequent upon their retirement, Malik who was seniormost IFS officer after them had been given interim charge as HoFF. Prior to his elevation as PCCF and HoFF, Malik was serving as Chief Project Director of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and also as MD of Ecotourism Development Corporation of Uttarakhand.

Today’s order confirming the appointment of Malik as PCCF and HoFF ends the speculation with respect to next PCCF for the time being.