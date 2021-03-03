Anupam Kher book launched in Doon praised by PM

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Mar: The book, ‘Your Best Day is Today’, by Anupam Kher, celebrated actor-theatre person and writer, has won special appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a letter addressed to Kher, the PM said he had read the book with much delight as it is timely and carries a message for humanity to be ever prepared for any challenge and to always adopt a positive attitude. He expressed the hope that the role of India and Indians in the future of the planet would become more crucial. He added that these were the very foundations for Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

“The one thing that shines through the book is the warmth of personal relationship and their importance in the post Covid world,” said the Prime Minister. He congratulated the author for sharing his thoughts and experiences during the recent pandemic.

The book was recently launched at Natraj Publishers, the iconic bookshop of the Doon Valley. Upon his return to Mumbai, Kher also presented a copy of his book to Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’. ‘Your Best Day is Today’ is a motivational guide to always staying positive, with useful lessons that will help readers to tackle and overcome tough situations.