Anupam Kher, Rahul Mittra & Hansal Mehta to be honoured in Vietnam 

By Our Staff Reporter

Ho Chi Minh City ( Vietnam ), 8 July : Further to the announcement made by PM Narendra Modi, where he reiterated the importance of Vietnam as the key to India’s Act East policy, the Embassy of India in Vietnam and the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City under the aegis of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India is organising the second edition of mega festival of India-Namaste Vietnam Festival from 12th to 20th August 2023 in Ho Chi Minh City and other parts of Vietnam .

Popular Bollywood actor, Anupam Kher , along with award-winning filmmakers Rahul Mittra & Hansal Mehta will be the guests of honour at this coveted festival & will be awarded for their immense contribution to Indian cinema. The celebrity trio would also be unfurling the Indian flag on Indian Independence Day celebrations on 15th August along with the Indian Consul General at his official residence in Ho Chi Minh City.

Aimed at spreading the fragrance of India in Vietnam and further strengthening the bilateral relations between both the countries, this nine day festival would present a bouquet of events ranging from film screenings, cultural performances, master classes by the celebrities, seminars & conferences in order to generate an euphoria about India in Vietnam .

The opening film will be Anupam Kher starrer The Signature. Curated by Captain Rahul Bali, the festival will also be attended by actors Tannishtha Chaterjee, Avika Gor, Yuvika Chaudhary, Helly Shah and directors Mikhil Musale, Rahat Kazmi & Abhishek Jain.