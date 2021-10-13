AOC-in-C, Central Air Command, visits Bhowali Air Force Station

By Our Staff Reporter

Nainital, 12 Oct: Air Marshal RJ Duckworth, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Air Command, visited Air Force Station Bhowali, here, from 10 to 12 October, along with Maria Duckworth, President, Air Force Wives Welfare Association (Regional).

They were received by Group Captain PD Ojha, Station Commander, Air Force Station, Bhowali, and Navneeta Ojha, President, Air Force Wives Welfare Association (Local).

During his visit, the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief visited various installations and was briefed on the operational, maintenance and administrative preparedness of the station. He also reviewed the efforts of the station in the fight against COVID-19. He interacted with the air warriors and appreciated efforts put-in by the personnel of the station.

Maria Duckworth interacted with the wives of Air Force personnel at the Station and visited various AFWWA Ventures. She appreciated the welfare activities undertaken by the station and encouraged all to keep the good initiative going.