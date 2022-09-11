Arms sale licence of Royal Arms & Gun House to be cancelled

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 9 Sep: The licence of M/s Royal Arms & Gun House of Dehradun is likely to be cancelled soon for selling illegal cartridges and tampering with sales records according to official sources. In this connection, District Magistrate Sonika has submitted a recommendation to the government for cancellation of the arms selling licence issued to M/s Royal Arms & Gun House.

This step has been taken by the DM on the basis of a letter received from Delhi Police. Priyanka Kashyap, Deputy Commissioner of East District, Delhi, had sent a letter in this regard to the Dehradun District Magistrate.

It may be recalled that, on 6 August, a large number of illegally brought cartridges were recovered from some people in the Patparganj industrial area under the jurisdiction of ​​East Delhi police station. Police investigation revealed that the cartridges had been sold illegally by tampering with the sale and procurement records of M/s Royal Arms & Gun House, located at Municipal Corporation Complex on Patel Road. The current owner of the firm is stated to be Parikshit Negi, a resident of C-19 A, Turner Road, Clement Town, and he was found to be personally involved in the illegal sale of cartridges. He was later also arrested by the Delhi Police. During interrogation, Negi admitted that, in the past also, cartridges had been sold illegally to such gangs involved in criminal activities by tampering with the sale and purchase records of his shop. As a result of this, Delhi Police wrote to the Dehradun District Magistrate stressing that it was necessary to cancel the commercial arms licence of Royal Gun House or any other gun house in the name of Parikshit Negi. Based on the letter received from Delhi Police, District Magistrate Sonika has sent a recommendation to the Additional Secretary, Home, Uttarakhand Government to cancel the licence.