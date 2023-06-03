Army Cadet College holds Graduation Ceremony of 121st Course

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Jun: Lt Gen V K Mishra, Commandant, Indian Military Academy, conferred Bachelor’s degrees of the Jawaharlal Nehru University on 26 cadets of the science stream and 12 cadets of humanities stream of the 121st Course of the Army Cadet College Wing at the Indian Military Academy, here, today. The Convocation of the ACC Wing was held in the historic Chetwode Hall.

The Army Cadet College is a premier training institute of the Indian Army, which acts as a feeder to the Indian Military Academy. The training curriculum is made to ensure holistic development of cadets physically, mentally and intellectually. Every cadet undergoes a Graduate programme augmented with rigorous military training to imbibe certain traits required by them to become torchbearers of the nation.

The Graduation Ceremony marks the culmination of a three-year training curriculum at ACC Wing. The Cadets of the graduating course will now join the Indian Military Academy as Gentlemen Cadets for a one-year Pre-Commissioning Training programme.

The Commandant, Indian Military Academy, in his convocation address, congratulated the Course for successfully completing the rigorous training at the Army Cadet College Wing and having crossed this milestone in their professional career. He emphasised that character, self-discipline, courage, motivation, positive attitude and professional competence are essentials to becoming a successful leader.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gold Medal was awarded to PCC Aakash Rana. PCC Surya Tiwari was awarded the COAS Silver Medal and WCA Ajeet Sharma won the COAS Bronze Medal.

The Commandant’s Silver Medal for being first in Service Subjects was awarded to WCC Mohit Kapri, First in Humanities Stream to PCC Aakash Rana and First in Science Stream to PCC Surya Tiwari.

On this occasion, Lt General Mishra also awarded the Commandant’s Banner to NUBRA Company for being the Champion of Army Cadet College. The Banner is awarded to the Company that excels in various competitions like Sports, Academics, Camps, Debates and Interior Economy. At the end, the Commandant complimented Brigadier Sameer Karol, Commander, Army Cadet College Wing, and his team of instructors, as well as Faculty Members for their diligent efforts in shaping the Cadets into potential officers. He also appreciated the stellar contribution being made by the ACC Wing in the ongoing transformational efforts of IMA.