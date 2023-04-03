Army Chief leaves for visit to Australia

By Our Staff Reporter

New Delhi, 2 Apr: General Manoj Pande, the Chief of the Army Staff, proceeded on a visit, today, to Australia commencing with effect from 3 April.

During the four day visit, he will meet the senior military leadership of Australia with the aim of enhancing India’s defence cooperation between the Armed Forces of the two nations.

General Manoj Pande will interact with a host of senior military dignitaries from different services of the Australian Defence Forces. He will call on the Chief of the Defence Force of Australia, the senior most Defence Officer of the nation. Besides a discussion with his counterpart, the Chief of the Australian Army, he will also interact with the Chief of the Australian Air Force. He is scheduled to meet a host of other senior dignitaries wherein he will discuss avenues for enhancing India-Australia defence relations.

Australia-India defence cooperation has been on an upward trajectory with a series of diverse engagements at different levels, in various domains. These include bilateral visits by senior officers, reciprocal courses of instructions and training exercises, among others. The ever-expanding defence cooperation engagements encompassing a broad spectrum of activities have established a strong bonhomie between the two Armed Forces. The visit of the COAS to Australia will further strengthen the bonds of trust and understanding between the two armies.