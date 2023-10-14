Army Chief presents President’s Standards to 3rd Battalion, Naga Regiment

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 13 Oct: General Manoj Pande, the Chief of Army Staff, presented the prestigious President’s Standards or ‘Nishan’ to the Third Battalion of the Naga Regiment during an impressive Colour presentation parade held at Kumaon Regimental Centre, Ranikhet, today.

After reviewing the parade, the Army Chief appreciated the rich traditions of the Naga Regiment in all spheres of military activities to include operations, training and sports. The COAS also complimented the newly raised unit for its remarkable performance within a short period of time and conveyed his best wishes to all ranks to serve the Nation with pride.

The colour presentation parade was also witnessed by Lieutenant General RP Kalita, General Officer Commanding in Chief, Eastern Command, Colonel of the Kumaon and Naga Regiment and Kumaon Scouts, Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani, General Officer Commanding in Chief, Central Command, along with a large number of serving and retired personnel.