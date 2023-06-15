Army Commander Lt Gen Subramani meets Sainik Welfare Minister

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Jun: Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani, Army Commander, Central Command, Indian Army met with Minister of State Sainik Welfare Ganesh Joshi at his residence in Dehradun.

The Army Commander agreed to the minister‘s proposal to open a canteen at Doiwala and assured of early action in this direction. The minister also apprised the Army Commander about the various problems faced by the ex-servicemen. He assured to solve the problems of the ex-servicemen.

During this, the minister also honoured the army commander by giving him a memento. Former GOC of Sub Area Uttarakhand Major General Shammi Sabharwal was also present during the meeting.