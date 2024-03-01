Arogyadham inaugurated by Gov at Raj Bhawan

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 Feb: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) inaugurated the “Raj Bhawan Arogyadham” in the Raj Bhawan complex, here, on Wednesday.

Arogyadham includes Panchakarma, Marma Chikitsa and a Physiotherapy centre. On the occasion, the Governor said that, through this centre, people will get the benefit of traditional and modern medical systems. Modern technologies will be used in this Arogyadham, the benefits of which will be availed by all the officers, employees and their families in the Raj Bhavan complex.

Lt General Singh said that the specialty of the Panchakarma medical system is that the diseases that cannot be treated by other medicines can be easily cured by it. This gift of Ayurveda has been given to by the sages. Today, understanding their importance, Yoga and Ayurveda are being adopted on a large scale at the global level. By making it a part of one’s lifestyle, both, a healthy body and a healthy mind can be achieved. The Governor said that Arogyadham had been built very beautifully and he praised the officials for this.

The practioners of Panchakarma also shared information about the use of Ruksh Potli Swed, Patra Potli Swed, Jambir Potli Swed, Shastikshali Potli Swed, Janu Basti, Agnikarma Shalaka, Jaloka Vacharan, Cupping Chikitsa, Netra Basti, Katibasti, and Nasya. They said that it would provide a special facility suitable for reducing excessive stress and pain, enhancing balance and peace and maintaining physical and mental balance.

On this occasion, First Lady Gurmeet Kaur, Secretary, AYUSH, Dr Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Additional Secretary Swati S Bhadauria, Additional Secretary Vijay Kumar Jogdande, Dr Vinod Upadhyay of Ayurvedic Herbo Ved Foundation, Haridwar, besides officers and employees of Raj Bhavan were also present.