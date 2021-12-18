Aroras of Natraj recall association with FM Manekshaw

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 16 Dec: On the occasion of the 50th Vijay Diwas, when the valour of the Indian Armed Forces forced Pakistan to surrender, ‘Natraj – The Green Bookshop’ has recalled its association with Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, the then Chief of the Army Staff.

It had the extraordinary privilege to publish the authorised biography, titled ‘Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw: Soldiering with Dignity’, written by Lt General Depinder Singh, Military Assistant to the COAS.

Proprietor Upendra Arora’s parents, and his brother Major General Ravi Arora, were fortunate to have met the Field Marshal at the IMA Commandant’s residence in March 1972, soon after the war.