Arrangements in place to ensure accident free Char Dham Yatra: Chandan Ramdas

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 Apr: The dates for the opening of the portals of Dhams for Chardham Yatra 2023 have been announced and the Char Dham Yatra is set to officially begin this year from 22 April. Transport Minister Chandan Ramdas inaugurated the Passenger Waiting room for Char Dham Yatra pilgrims in Rishikesh today. It may be recalled that the Sub-Divisional Transport Office, Rishikesh, is the main operations centre of the Char Dham Yatra from the point of view of the Transport Department. Hundreds of drivers/operators from other states and passengers come to the office premises to get green cards for the Yatra period. For the comfort of travellers and devotees coming to the office, an air-conditioned waiting room has been constructed in the office premises. Green-cards are now being issued by the Transport Department for the successful operation of the Char Dham Yatra and Hemkund Sahib Pilgrimage.

Apart from the inauguration of the Waiting Room at the Sub Division Office of RTO, the Transport Minister also inaugurated the distribution of green cards. He personally handed over some green cards to vehicle owners going on the yatra on this occasion.

On this occasion, Ramdas said that adequate arrangements are being worked out for ensuring a safe and accident free Char Dham Yatra. He added that adequate availability of vehicles will also be ensured during the Yatra period. The minister further stated that the rest houses will be available at different places for the passengers/drivers on the Char Dham Yatra routes. To ensure adequate availability of vehicles during the travel period, additional availability of a total of about 350 new vehicles (in addition to the number of vehicles made available by various transport organisations till now) will also be arranged including vehicles from outside states, and new vehicles being procured by the Transport Corporation. With a view to providing proper medical care to the drivers/operators/passengers from outside states coming on the Char Dham Yatra, free medical care will be provided in all the hospitals established in the state of Uttarakhand.

Rishikesh Mayor Anita Mamgai, BJP District President Ravindra Rana, Sunil Sharma, Divisional Transport Officer (Administration) Dehradun, Dwarka Prasad, Divisional Transport Officer (Administration) Pauri, Arvind Pandey, Assistant Divisional Transport Officer (Administration) Rishikesh, Mohit Kothari, Assistant Divisional Transport Officer (Head) Rishikesh, Rashmi Pant and the stakeholders including many transporters and travel agents were present on the occasion.