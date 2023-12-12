Art Exhibition held by Shivangi Art School

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 10 Dec: An Art Exhibition was organised by Shivangi Art School and inaugurated by BJP MLA Savita Kapoor on 9 December at the Vasant Vihar Club in Doon. Kapoor was accompanied by Deepti Rana, international interior designer, as Guest of Honour.

After six years, the much awaited art exhibition was organised by Shivangi Art School. This event was attended by students of numerous schools, their parents, college students and artists. Participants were awarded by MLA Savita Kapoor with trophies and certificates.

The Raja Ravi Verma Best Artist Awards went to Rishima Bhutani (senior category), a student of Graphic Era University; and Vedansh Khanduri (junior category) of Ann Mary School.

The Pablo Picasso Award went to Sangeeta Pathak, while the Vincent Van Gogh Award went to Shruti Parikh. The Frida Kahlo Award was received by Garima Bahuguna. The Leonardo da Vinci Award was won by Divyanshi Pandey (The Asian School) and Shubhangi Mishra (DAV Public School). The MF Hussain Award went to

Puraanjay Vishal Chawala (Ann Mary School) and Elina Maiti (The Tons Bridge School). The RK Laxman Award was presented to Diwakar Pundir (Ann Mary School) and Ivaan Ghosh (St Joseph’s Academy).

The Wassily Kandinsky Abstract Artist Award was won by Anju Chaudhary (Director, Shivangi Art School), Dr Bhagwati Prasad Kamboj Artist Award (judges’ choice award) went to Diwakar Pundir for his creative style.

The art exhibition concluded, leaving a lasting impression on art enthusiasts and critics alike. This exhibition showcased a diverse collection of artworks that transcended boundaries and ignited thought-provoking conversations.

Featuring both emerging and established artists, the exhibition explored a myriad of themes, from the abstract to the figurative, offering a visual feast for attendees. The carefully curated pieces spanned various mediums, including oil, acrylic, watercolour, pencil-art, sumi art, alcohol art, story connectors series, and portrait art created a rich tapestry of artistic expression.

The opening saw an amalgamation of art connoisseurs, collectors, and the general public. Attendees were treated to an interactive experience as they engaged with the artists, gaining insights into the inspiration behind each masterpiece.

Noteworthy was the diverse range of artistic styles on display, from the bold strokes of abstract paintings to the intricacies of meticulously crafted alcohol paintings.

Several pieces garnered particular attention, with Anju Chaudhary’s grand paintings of

‘samwad‘ emerging as a focal point of admiration.