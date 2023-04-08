Artist Anjali Thapa’s Exhibition to be inaugurated by AWWA Chairperson

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 7 Apr: Anjali Thapa’s paintings and portraits are testimony to her immense talent. A student of JJ School of Art, Mumbai, she began her career as a layout artist with an advertising agency. Later, her Army officer husband encouraged her to become a freelance artist along with fulfilling her familial responsibilities. Her husband’s postings to different stations offered her umpteen opportunities to capture natives of different states in their traditional attire. In time, portraits in different hues and colours became her forte by which she is known today.

After her husband’s retirement the duo settled in Doon. Nature’s abundance here was nothing short of a paradise for this painter, hungry for inspiration. She was able to paint the essence of village life, beauty of the hill folk and ancient temples located in high altitudes. The army influence too is predominant in her work. Her paintings of battle scenes and portraits of war heroes adorn many army messes, training centres and regimental centre museums, IMA and LBSNAA.

Her work has been displayed at many prestigious exhibitions including the Lalit Kala Akademi. She regularly participates in, both, state and national level workshops. She has also been visiting faculty at Graphic Era Fine Arts Academy apart from judging many youth festivals and art exhibitions.

The latest feather in her cap is her exhibition cum sale of paintings at Anubhav Hall, DSOM&I, here, on 8 and 9 April. She has been working tirelessly to create works for this exhibition despite undergoing serious health issues.

The exhibition will be inaugurated by Ratnanjali Khatri, Chairperson, AWWA, Uttarakhand Sub Area, Dehradun.