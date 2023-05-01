Arushi Nishank awarded at Fashion Festival in Dubai

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 30 Apr: Actor, film producer and social activist Dr Arushi Nishank has been honoured as ‘Fresh Face of Bollywood’ by Sheikh Yaqoob Al Ali and Aarefa Al Falahi at the Global Inspirational Awards and Fashion Festival in Dubai.

This award has been given to Arushi for her excellent work in Bollywood as an actor and producer. On the occasion, Arushi Nishank talked about the prospects of Bollywood films being shot in Arab countries, especially Dubai.

“With our efforts we want to make sure the shooting of more films and web series takes place in Dubai and other parts of the UAE. In time of globalisation and the OTT platform, this can help, both, India and UAE,” she declared.

Arushi, who rose to fame by being a part of three music videos of T Series and Zee Music, will be seen in the film ‘Tarini’. Arushi, who runs her own production house- Himshrri Films, will soon produce a show with Disney+Hotstar.

Arushi, who was seen in one of the hit music videos of TSeries “Wafa Na Raas Aye” sung by Jubin Nautiyal, collected overwhelming response from the audience. The song has garnered over 296 million views on TSeries official YouTube channel till date.

Arushi is a persuasive social activist and an environmental conservationist who is passionate and driven about causes like preservation of River Ganga via her founded NGO, Sparsh Ganga. Sparsh Ganga aims at keeping the Ganga pollution free with its Namami Ganga campaign, planting more trees to save the earth, and more.