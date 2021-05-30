Arushi Nishank continues with Covid relief effort

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 30 May: Arushi Nishank has launched a COVID-19 Relief Campaign in Uttarakhand with her NGO, Sparsh Ganga, and the Sandeep Aggarwal foundation.

Arushi is an actor, social activist, acclaimed Kathak exponent, environmentalist, film producer and co-founder of Sparsh Ganga. She made her debut with ‘Wafa Na Raas Aayee’, a music video that has hit 125 million views in less than a month’s time. However, the most important role that she has undertaken in the past 2 years, apart from her back-to-back acting commitments, is that of helming projects for COVID-19 relief efforts across Uttarakhand and beyond.

Sparsh Ganga, a non-profitable initiative, was started in 2008 in Uttarakhand for the preservation of River Ganga and the environment. The organisation is sending ration (wheat flour, rice, dal, tea and biscuits) with medical kits consisting of oxygen concentrator, masks, steamer, PPE kits, sanitisers, digital thermometer, oximeters, vitamin C tablets, etc. Between 200 and 500 more kits consisting of sanitisers and mask will also be distributed by team Sparsh Ganga in Haridwar. Some of the resources will be handed over to the DM of Haridwar and the rest will be distributed in the interiors of Uttarakhand.

Arushi Nishank and her team have also started a helpline number for beds, treatment and other facilities in Uttarakhand.

Speaking on the relief efforts, Arushi Nishank asserted, “This is the time to prove we all are human and we can only win if we stand together. I am a daughter of Uttarakhand and we will do our best to support and provide whatever help we can.”