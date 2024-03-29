Arushi Nishank receives Black Swan Sustainability Award

Mumbai, 28 March: Actor, producer and social activist Arushi Nishank has been conferred the prestigious Black Swan Sustainability Champion of the Year award at a grand event organized by Asia One Magazine and ET Now. The ceremony, held to recognize exemplary contributions across various industries, saw the presence of distinguished personalities including singer Sonu Nigam, actor Rubina Dilaik, Shekhar Suman, and Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, who were also honored for their remarkable achievements.

Arushi Nishank , known for her multifaceted talent and commitment to sustainable initiatives, stood out among her peers for her unwavering dedication to environmental conservation and social responsibility. Her efforts in promoting eco-friendly practices within the entertainment industry and beyond have earned her widespread acclaim and admiration.

Upon receiving the award , Arushi Nishank expressed her gratitude, stating, “I am deeply honored to receive the Black Swan Sustainability Champion of the Year award . This recognition not only validates my efforts but also serves as a reminder of the urgent need for collective action towards building a sustainable future. I am committed to continuing my advocacy for environmental stewardship and inspiring positive change.”

Speaking about her upcoming film and projects, Arushi Nishank revealed about her most ambitious project “Tarini”. The film chronicles the extraordinary journey of six women naval officers who circumnavigated the globe in a small, Made-in-India boat in 2015. With “Tarini,” Nishank aims to not only celebrate the indomitable spirit of these trailblazing women but also shed light on the pressing issue of women empowerment. As a producer her show kaphal with Hotstar shot in the scenic landscapes of Uttarakhand is all set to release in May this year. Currently she doesn’t want to spill much beans on her collaboration with Amazon and Zee studios.