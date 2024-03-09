Arushi Nishank unveils gripping project “Tarini” with Kumar Vishwas

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mumbai, 8 Mar: Arushi Nishank has proudly announced the commencement of a groundbreaking project, named “Tarini”, in collaboration with Kumar Vishwas. This ambitious venture is set to retell the awe-inspiring tale of the historic circumnavigation undertaken by six women naval officers in 2015.

Having successfully secured the rights from the Ministry of Defence, Arushi Nishank and Kumar Vishwas are currently immersed in the writing phase of “Tarini”. This project is poised to bring to life the gripping narrative of six trailblazing women who shattered stereotypes and conquered the high seas, showcasing their resilience, determination, and indomitable spirit.

“Tarini” is not just a tale of adventure; it is a celebration of women’s empowerment, a testament to their extraordinary achievements. Arushi Nishank, known for her commitment to promoting cultural narratives that inspire and uplift, believes that this project will serve as a beacon of empowerment for women across the globe.

The recounting of the circumnavigation journey by the six naval officers will be presented through a compelling blend of drama, adventure, and laughter. Arushi Nishank aims to captivate audiences with a narrative that transcends boundaries and resonates with individuals from all walks of life.

Arushi Nishank expressed her excitement about the project, stating, “Tarini is more than just a story; it is a tribute to the indomitable spirit of women who break barriers and redefine possibilities. Through this project, we aim to inspire and empower women by bringing their extraordinary achievements to the forefront.”

Kumar Vishwas, the acclaimed writer, shared his enthusiasm, saying, “Collaborating on Tarini is an honour, and I am excited to weave this tale of courage and triumph. The journey of these six women is a source of inspiration, and we hope to convey their story in a way that resonates with audiences universally.”

“Tarini” promises to be a cinematic masterpiece that not only entertains but also sparks important conversations about gender equality, resilience, and the triumph of the human spirit. The screenplay of the film is being developed by Kumar Vishwas, with writers Hirendra Jha and Nimisha Dixit and they are all set to deliver a storytelling experience that leaves a lasting impact on the hearts and minds of viewers. Apurva Bajaj is also associated as creative producer of the project.

In addition, Arushi Nishank has enlisted the expertise of a renowned female director for “Tarini,” along with a studio that she prefers not to disclose at this moment. She has exciting plans to reveal these names on a more opportune occasion.