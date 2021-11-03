Arvind Oberai passes away!

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 Nov: Leading entrepreneur of Dehradun, Arvind Kumar Oberai, son of the late Amolak Ram Oberai, passed away yesterday. Born on 20 March, 1943, in Rawalpindi, Oberai settled in Dehradun after Partition.

Arvind Oberai was related to the renowned Oberoi family of Dehradun. Despite being a successful entrepreneur, Oberai was quite a humble man. Despite keeping a low public profile, he was a much respected person. A large number of well wishers gathered to pay their last respects to the late Oberai at his funeral. Oberai is survived by his wife Vinod Oberai, one son, two daughters, sons-in-law, besides a number of grandchildren.

He was the proprietor of Hotel Mandakini and a prominent member of the Rotary Club. He always possessed a deep desire to educate his children so that they could be successful in the world. Son Ambuj Oberai is a prominent Josephite and the backbone of the SJA Alumini Association.

The condolence meeting in his memory will be held on 5 November 2021 at “The Orchard”, 108, Haridwar Road, Dharampur, Dehradun from 3 to 4.00 pm for his near and dear one to pay their last respects and offer homage.