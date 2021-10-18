ASHAs, Anganwadi workers felicitated in Mussoorie

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 17 Oct: ASHAs and Anganwadi workers were felicitated under the ‘Annual Care and Concern Programme’ organised by Lodge Dalhousie No. 10 Mussoorie, here, today.

The programme was held in association with ‘India’s Karuna Quilt Movement, Mumbai’ at Freemason Hall, Masonic Lodge. About 100 ASHAs and Anganwadi workers were felicitated. ASHAs and Anganwadi workers served the people without caring about their personal safety during the Corona period.

Chief Guest Puneet Sohal praised the social work being done by Lodge Dalhousie No. 10. He also appreciated the efforts of the felicitated ASHAs and Anganwadi workers. Along with them, the ‘Vaccinators and Data Entry Workers who supported the 75 day vaccination programme of Lodge Dalhousie No. 10 were felicitated. As part of this, quilts, umbrellas and certificate were presented. BJP Mussoorie President Mohan Petwal was also felicitated for playing an important role during the Covid period.

Annual Care and Concern Programme Coordinator Suvigya Sabharwal disclosed that Karuna Sethi of Mumbai has donated quilts to about 1000 frontline workers since 15 August, 2021. Pramod Sahni, Director of the Programme, felicitated the people who played an important role in social work under the Annual Care and Concern of Lodge Dalhousie No. 10 for the last 17 years. Vipul Mittal conducted the project. Present on this occasion were Nitish Mohan Agarwal, Shailendra Karanwal, Ranbir Singh and others.