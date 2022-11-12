ASHAs will now get paid through ASHA Sangini portal: Dhami

CM inaugurates new OT & Emergency building at Doon Hospital

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Nov: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, today, inaugurated the newly constructed building at Doon Hospital, Dehradun, which will house the Operation Theatre and the Emergency Ward. On this occasion, he also spoke to the patients admitted there and enquired about their condition.

At the same time, the Chief Minister also launched the “ASHA Sangini” portal and also released a handbook on Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs). He interacted with the health activists working in various districts through a video conference. All 12,018 ASHAs of the state will be encouraged through the ASHA Sangini portal. “ASHA Sangini” portal has been made operational in all the districts for the timely payment of honorarium to ASHAs and for evaluation and monitoring of the works executed by them. All the ASHAs in the state will be paid a prescribed incentive amount every month for the work done by them through this portal which will be transferred to their savings bank accounts directly after due verification at the block level. The facility of online payment has been made available to all the ASHAs working in rural and urban areas.

Dhami said that through ASHA Sangini Seva, the ASHAs would get the services of the health department easily and effectively. Through this, more than 12 thousand ASHAs of the state would get timely payment and effective evaluation of the work being done by them would also be done easily. The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand is a state with extreme geographical conditions, and ASHAs are the backbone of the state’s health services. The way the ASHAs are extending their services to the needy in difficult situations in the inaccessible areas of the state is highly commendable.

The Chief Minister added that it is the top priority of the State Government to ensure that all the people in the remote hill areas of Uttarakhand get quality medical and health services easily. Efforts are being made to achieve this. He emphasised, “The State Government is committed to making Uttarakhand a leading state in all fields by 2025, as well as to make it the first state in the country in the health sector. For this, we all have to work unitedly. The country is progressing rapidly in every field under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid special emphasis on the use of science and technology in a better way. As a result, the country is progressing rapidly in the field of knowledge and science”.

Health Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat said that ASHA Sangini portal has been launched for the convenience of ASHAs. He said that 6 thousand ASHAs were given Tabs to facilitate their work; the remaining 6 thousand would also be given tabs soon. He said that a programme would be organised in every block which would be called ASHA Samvad. The target is to make Uttarakhand free of tuberculosis by 2024. Ten important targets have been set in the field of health to be achieved by 2025. Now 3 thousand people could get treatment every day in Doon Hospital.

On this occasion, Mayor Sunil Uniyal Gama, MLAs Khajan Das, Dilip Singh Rawat, Secretary, Health, Dr R Rajesh Kumar, Principal, Doon Medical College, Dr Ashutosh Sayana, senior Health Department officials and ASHAs were present.