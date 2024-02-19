Ashes of actor Kavita Chaudhary immersed in Haridwar by family

Haridwar , 17 Feb: Asthi Visarjan of late Kavita Chaudhary , veteran actor and director was held today at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar . Her ashes were immersed in Ganga by her family members and friends including her brother Kapil Chaudhary , her Sahayak Ajay, cousins Sanjeev and Tarun Shah and family friend Hemant K Arora after performing the religious rites. Her birth place was Roorkee.

actor

Kavita

Chaudhary

Chaudhary

It may be recalled that, writer and director, aged 67, had passed away in Amritsar following a cardiac arrest on Thursday. She was currently living in Amritsar with her nephew. She was famous most for her role and direction in very popular TV serial ‘Udaan’ based on the life of her own elder sister Kanchanthe first woman Director General of Police in Uttarakhand and also for her role as Lalita Ji in the commercial of Surf Detergent. Her Instagram ID shows her real name to be Kaveta Chaudhry. She was reportedly battling cancer for several years. Many actors have condoled her passing away. She was a batchmate of leading actors such as Anupam Kher, Govind Namdev, Anang Desai and Satish Kaushik at National School of Drama.