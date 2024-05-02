Asian School & Ann Mary School triumph in 22nd Asian Challenge English Debate

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 30 Apr: Ann Mary School and The Asian School, Dehradun, were the winners of the 22nd Asian Challenge, held at Asian School’s White House Court. Overcoming a formidable lineup of 13 competing institutions, Ann Mary School seized the coveted Rolling Trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 15,000. As per tradition, The Asian School never competes for the trophy therefore the rolling trophy and the cash prize were awarded to Ann Mary School, Dehradun.

St Joseph’s Academy, Dehradun, secured the position of first runners-up, earning a cash award of Rs. 5,000.

The participants from Summer Valley, Dehradun, Ecole Globale International Girls’ School, Dehradun, Selaqui International School, Dehradun, St Joseph’s Academy, Dehradun, Ann Mary School, Dehradun, Tonsbridge, Dehradun, RIMC, Dehradun, Unison World School, Dehradun, Doon International School, Dehradun, DPSG Dehradun, Kasiga School, Dehradun, Sri Ram Centennial, Dehradun, The Asian School, Dehradun spoke for and against the proposition – ‘This house believes that Artificial Intelligence poses a greater threat than nuclear weapons’.

The Best Speaker (For) was Mansi Khanduri, Ann Mary School; Best Speaker (Against), Soham Chhabra , Ann Mary School. The Best Rebuttal (For) was by Manvi Malik, The Asian School, Parth Gupta, St Joseph’s Academy, and Mansi Khanduri, Ann Mary School. The Best Rebuttal (Against) was by Priyanshi Aggarwal ,The Asian School, Navya Bhatt, St Joseph’s Academy, and Soham Chhabra, Ann Mary School. The Most Promising Speaker was Priyanshi Aggarwal, The Asian School, while the Best Teams were The Asian School and Ann Mary School.

The ceremonial inauguration by the lighting of the lamp was performed by the Asian School Principal and the panel of judges.

Speaking on the occasion, the judges Lalit Mohan Sharma (Educator), Manju Sharma (Educator) and Rubina Siddqui (Educator) congratulated the winners and said that the topic was quite exciting and eloquently dealt with by the students. Principal Ruchi Pradhan Datta presented the winners with their well-deserved prizes in the presence of Gaganjyot Juneja, Vartika Sah Juneja, Director, The Asian School, Mukesh Nangia, Head, Senior School, Prachi Mehrotra, Headmistress, faculty members, guests, and the spirited student body.

The event culminated with a vote of thanks proposed by the Head Girl, Samriddhi Kotiyal.