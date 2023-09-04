Asian School ranked No 1 in ‘Most Impactful Integration of Technology in Uttarakhand’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 Sep: The Asian School has been ranked number one in ‘Most Impactful Integration of Technology in Uttarakhand’ (CBSE) by Education Today.

The award was received on behalf of the school by the Principal, Ruchi Pradhan Datta at a mega ceremony held in Gurugram, recently.

Speaking to the representatives of Education Today, the Principal said the award was a result of the forward looking approach of the school management and the endeavour to keep pace with the times. She dedicated this award to the entire Asian School fraternity.