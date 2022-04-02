Asian School students watch ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Apr: On the occasion of the 5th edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, The Asian School organised live streaming of the programme, today, in the school auditorium.

For the first time, Raj Bhawans of all states and union territories across the country joined the programme.

The Chief Guest on the occasion was MLA, Savita Kapoor.

The welcome address was delivered by Sharvangi Bajpayee and a bouquet was presented to MLA Kapoor by the Principal, Ruchi Pradhan Datta.

The Chief Guest addressed the students and advised them to stay stress free and focused while preparing for their examinations. She blessed them and wished them luck for their future endeavours.

The Block Education Officer, Deepak Rawat, also visited the school on the occasion.

The programme was attended by the School Vice President, Madanjeet Singh, Principal Ruchi Pradhan Datta, the staff and the students of The Asian School.