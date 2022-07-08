Athawale reviews progress of social welfare schemes in U’khand

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 Jul: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale held a meeting with officials related to the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana, Mudra Yojana at the Bijapur Guest House Auditorium here today.

Discussions were held with the officials regarding scholarship schemes, old age home schemes and residential schools. Instructions were given by the Union Minister that the Overseas Scholarship Scheme be promoted in the state so that students pursuing higher education abroad could be given the benefit of this scheme. Apart from this, he also directed that other welfare schemes run by other states and the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, be also considered for implementation in Uttarakhand.

The Union Minister, taking cognisance of the schemes run in the state in relation to the inter-caste marriage scheme, suggested that the scheme run by Dr Ambedkar Foundation be disseminated in the state through various means so that other eligible people could take advantage. Apart from this, efforts should be made to collect data of people not covered by the scheme.

Union Minister Athawale also assured early action proposals pending with the Government of India under the Babu Jagjivan Ram Hostel Scheme.

Principal Secretary L Fanai, Additional Secretaries Anand Swarup, Rohit Meena, Jharna Kamthan, Rajendra Kumar, Chandra Singh Dharmasaktu and other senior officers were present at the meeting.